Married Women In Africa Work Twice As Hard To Be Acknowledged – Mary Remmy Njoku

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has said that ambitious married women in Africa have to work twice as hard as their male counterparts to be acknowledged for the same reason.

The mother of three and Director General of Rok Studios took to her Instagram page to state her opinion.

Read Also: Actress Mary Njoku Celebrates 36th Birthday

“As an ambitious woman who is married to an ambitious and successful man in Africa, I have to work twice as hard to be acknowledged, jump twice as high to be seen and scream twice as loud to be heard. I guess I am just getting started“, she wrote.

See her post below: