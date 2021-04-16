DJ Cuppy Reacts As Fan Berates Her Dress Sense

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy has reacted to a fan’s comment criticizing her for her dress sense.

The disc jockey, who is now popular for her signature pink hair, was going through her Twitter timeline when she saw the tweet berating her for her dress sense that can’t seem to make up for her economic status.

The Twitter user identified as Queen OG with the handle @CaramelDutch3SS wrote:

“DJ Cuppy is a prime example of having all the money in the world and not knowing how to dress”

Read Also: Fans React As DJ Cuppy Marks Ramadan In Hijab Outfit (Photo)

Offering an hilarious reply, the 28-year-old King’s College alumni tweeted thus:

“Toh #FashionPolice Oya, arrest me Madam”

See the exchange below: