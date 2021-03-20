Actress Mary Njoku Celebrates 36th Birthday

Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday, March 20th.

The mother of three and Director-General of Rok Studios took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of herself to mark her special day.

“Before the avalanche of birthday wishes start coming in, let me be the first to wish myself a Very Happy Birthday! God Bless Me!! #njokuclan“, the film entrepreneur wrote.

In a subsequent post, she wrote:

“Today I am the oldest I have ever been and the youngest I will ever be. Thank you Jesus. #njokuclan”

The film star has been celebrated by colleagues who all showered encominums on her.

