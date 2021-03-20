Even While Pregnant, Men Still Run After Me – Actress Uche Ogbodo

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has said that she is still highly-sought-after even while heavily pregnant.

The popular movie star and entrepreneur shared this during her interview with Inside Nollywood.

According to the actress and single mother of one, marriage can still happen for her because she is still young and beautiful, adding that her pregnant belly has not scared suitors away.

Who says that men don’t come to women who have kids? Even while I’m pregnant, men still come after me. So, what’s going on? There’s still time for marriage, I’m still young and beautiful. I can still get married anytime I want. But I have my kids, they are blessings to me“, she said.

