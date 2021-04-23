Men Want Submission But Can’t Give Their Lives For Their Wives – Actress Etinosa Idemudia

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has come for men who demand submission from their wives but cannot lay down their lives for them, which is the condition for submission as stated in the Holy Bible.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a video of herself on a movie set, the movie star tells men not to scroll down and ignore what she has to say.

In the video, the mother of one takes a swipe at men who cannot fulfill the condition for submission but demand it mindlessly, quoting Bible verses to back their demands.

The actress expressed that men should fulfill their part of the deal first before demanding submission.

