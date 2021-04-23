It’s In Vain To Hound, Harass Buhari — Adesina

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has expressed that those trying to harass his boss are only wasting their time.

He stated that those who think they make life difficult for his principal when they hound or harass him are doing it in “vain.”

He stated this in an article titled, ‘Hounding the President, will they ever learn?’

The presidential spokesman narrated how he was inundated with messages and calls over Buhari’s health after he returned from his medical trip to UK.

He said: “I wondered where the falsity was coming from. But patiently, I tried to respond to the enquiries, reasoning with the callers that the President came back to the country early Thursday evening, in the full glare of Nigerians.

“He even granted an interview at the airport, saying his routine medical checks went well. On Friday, he was in the office, and equally attended the Jumat service. Saturday was for rest and time with the family.”

He described those who started the rumour as “evil-hearted people, who never love to see or hear any form of good.