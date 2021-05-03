Messi Score Brace To Lift Barcelona Past Valencia

Lionel Messi scored twice and missed a penalty as Barcelona came from behind to move within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Ex-Arsenal man Gabriel headed Valencia in front 5 minutes into the second half.

However, the lead didn’t last long as Messi converted the rebound from his missed penalty kick in the 57th minute.

Also Read: Inter Milan Dethrones Juventus As Serie A Champions

In-form forward, Griezmann put the Catalans ahead in the 63rd minute and Messi clipped in a trademark free-kick before Carlos Soler’s screamer gave Valencia vain hope.

Barca host leaders Atletico next Saturday at the Nou Camp.