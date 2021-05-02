We Don’t Go Through Each Other’s Phones; It’s Disrespectful – Teddy A, Bam Bam

Popular celebrity couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam have opened up about aspects of their relationship in a recent chat with Adesola Momoh on her show, Let’s Talk With Adesola Momoh.

The reality TV stars who met in the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ season house were asked what they think about going through one’s partner’s phone.

Bam Bam answered that she sees no point in going through her husband’s phone as that may lead to altercations between them.

Teddy A also supported the viewpoint that it’s disrespectful to go through your partner’s phone just because you are suspicious of them.

