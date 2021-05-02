Inter Milan Dethrones Juventus As Serie A Champions

Inter Milan have won their first Serie A title in 11 years after second-placed Atalanta drew with Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon.

The Milan giants secured a vital win at Crotone on Saturday to go 14 points with four games to go, needing anything but a victory from Atalanta on Sunday.

On Sunday, Atalanta failed to secure the much needed victory against Sasuolo in a match that ended 1-1.

Inter finished second to Juventus by a point last season, but Antonio Conte has ended Juve’s run of nine straight titles in his second season in charge.