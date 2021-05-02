Arsenal Cruise Past Newcastle

Arsenal secured an easy victory over relegation threatened Newcastle to halt a run of three games defeat in all competitions.

Mohamed Elneny scored his first Premier League goal for the Gunners after a wonderful assist from captain, Aubameyang in the 5th minute of the match.

Aubameyang – on his first start since 3 April – secured the points in the second half courtesy of an assist from Martinelli.

With this result, the Gunners sit 9th in the Premier league table, 6 points off West Ham in 5th position.

Arsenal’s focus is now on the Europa league, where they trail 2-1 after the away leg of their semi-final tie with Villarreal.