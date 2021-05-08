Tottenham Top-Four Hopes Hang By Thread After Leeds Defeat

Leeds beat Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday to put a huge dent in Spurs’ ambitions of securing a Premier League top-four spot.

Stuart Dallas’s early goal put Leeds in front midway into the first half.

Spurs forward, Son Heung-min cancelled minutes later, however, Patrick Bamford restored the home side’s lead shortly before the break.

Leeds substitute, Rodrigo sealed the victory with a fantastic goal in the second half.

With this result, Spurs remain five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea but now have just three games left — one fewer than their London rivals.