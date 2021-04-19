BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur Sacks Jose Mourinho

English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur has sacked Portuguese, Jose Mourinho as its coach.

Ryan Mason and Chris Powell would be in temporary control at Tottenham, as the process to appoint a new permanent manager begins.

Mourinho took over as Spurs coach in 2019 after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked for an abysmal league performance.

Spurs currently lie in 7th place in the league and are out of the Europa league thanks to a comeback victory by Dinamo Zagreb.

Mourinho’s last game in charge of Spurs was on Friday when it played out a 2-2 draw against Everton.