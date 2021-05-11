COVID-19: FG Extends Work-From-Home Directive For Workers

As part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of deadly strains of COVID-19 in the country, the Federal Government on Monday extended its work-from-home directive for civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below.

According to the Presidential Steering Committee On COVID-19 domiciled in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, civil servants will continue to work from home till June 11, 2021, after which the directive may be reviewed.

As of Sunday, Africa had recorded 4,673,466 cases. South Africa with 1.59 million cases has the highest number of infections in the continent.

Nigeria has so far recorded 165,419 cases of the virus out of which 2,065 have died while 156,300 have been discharged.