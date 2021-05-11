PDP Demands Amaechi’s Sack Over Lootings In NPA, NDDC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday demanded the immediate sack, investigation and prosecution of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as well as the suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, over the recent alleged looting of over N165billions in the agency.

The party also asked the transport minister to come clean on his reported connection in the alleged involvement of his wife, Mrs. Edith Amaechi, in the exposed N48 billion contract scam currently rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “The foul stench of corruption oozing out of the NPA, NDDC and other agencies of government in the last six years has shown that our MDAs have become the cash cows and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of greedy leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their cronies in government in their unbridled looting of our patrimony under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.

“Our party asserts that the fact that it took the minister six years (2016 to 2021) to query the NPA managing director over the alleged looting of N165 billion unremitted operating surplus of the agency, which is under his purview, is suspect, and raises public belief that he (Amaechi) only acted apparently to shied himself after indicting audit documents had already been exposed.”

“Our party insists that both the minister and the indicted NPA managing director should be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and possible prosecution…”