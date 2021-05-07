Buhari Suspends Hadiza Bala Usman As NPA MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Hadiza Bala Usman as the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

This was announced in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, on Thursday.

Her suspension followed a recommendation by Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, to set up an administrative panel of inquiry to investigate the management of the NPA.

Buhari also approved the appointment of Mohammed Koko to take over while “the investigation is carried out.”

The panel is to be headed by the director of maritime services in the ministry while the deputy director of legal in the same ministry will serve as secretary.