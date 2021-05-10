Insecurity: Have An Escape Plan From Nigeria, Pastor Adefarasin Urges Members

Senior pastor and founder of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin has urged members of his congregation to have a planned escape route from Nigeria amid the situation of things in the country.

The Pastor made the statement during his sermon on Sunday.

The clergyman stated that it is unfortunate that successive and present administrations have failed to tackle the challenges confronting the country.

He noted that while he is optimistic that the country will get better, he already has a “plan B” in case things go wrong.

”I bring you greetings from Pastor Ifeanyi who is busy taking care of the frontier of our world and preparing our escape root. If you don’t have a plan B… I know you have faith, but I have faith too but I have a plan B,” he said.

“With technology, I can speak to you from anywhere in the world. Get yourself a plan B. Whether that’s an Okada to Cameroon or flying boat or speed boat as we call them to Seme Border or a hole in the ground, get your plan B because these people are crazy… the whole bunch of them. And watch the signs because it can happen like this. God forbid!”