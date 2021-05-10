Davido Scolds His Second Daughter, Hailey For Twerking At Birthday Party (Video)

A video circulating social media captures the moment singer Davido‘s second daughter, Hailey Adeleke tried to twerk with her backside and her father scolding her and trying to prevent her from doing so.

The event was Hailey’s birthday party on her 4th birthday, Sunday, May 9, 2021.

The ‘Jowo’ crooner and his baby mama, Amanda organized a Hailey-land themed birthday party for the four-year-old which was attended by friends and family.

The short clip making the rounds online has sparked reactions from netizens.

“I saw the video where Davido’s daughter Hailey was trying to twerk and he quickly cautioned her “hey don’t do that, don’t do that, that is for àwọn ọmọ wobe not for good girls”🤣It’s sweet to watch other people’s daughter twerk but not your own child“, wrote Twitter user Babajide Blunt.

Another user identified as Oyin wrote:

“I laugh so hard watching Davido jokingly spank Hailey for trying to twerk It says alot about life…Most guys wants a bad bish but no guy wants to their kids or sister to be a bad bish”.

