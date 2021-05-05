Anybody Supporting This Govt Deserves To Go To Hellfire – Davido

Popular music star, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has come for those still supporting the present government, saying that they deserve to end up in hellfire.

The father of three took to his Twitter page to state this as he stumbled on a news report on the reportedly unknown whereabouts of Father Mbaka.

“God how did it get to this man !!! Any body supporting this government suppose go hell fire Walai …. it’s not even ridiculous no more it’s disgusting and evil !!!! COUNTRY DON CHOKE O .. e don reach sote even dem sef wan run !! 😂“, he wrote on Wednesday evening.

See his post below: