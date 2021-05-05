I’m A Hopeless Romantic, Says Osas Ighodaro

Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro has described herself as a hopeless romantic in a new post sighted on her Instagram page.

The beautiful mother of one shared a stunning selfie of herself and wrote on it:

“Still a hopeless romantic”

Information Nigeria recalls the film star recently returned to social media after a three-month hiatus following the death of her mother in November 2020.

The former beauty queen and model was also once married to her colleague, Gbenro Ajibade after meeting on the set of Tinsel.

They welcomed their daughter in 2016 and divorced in 2019. However, Gbenro shared her picture on his page to celebrate her on her birthday in October 2020, hinting that they still have a cordial relationship.

See her post below: