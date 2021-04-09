Actress Osas Ighodaro Returns To Nollywood

Popular Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro has announced her full return to acting four months after the shocking death of her mother, Patricia Imuetinyan Ighodaro.

The beautiful film star took to her Instagram page to release a gorgeous photo of herself as she announces her plans of making her late mother proud.

“…I’ve missed you all too. I am my Mothers Legacy and it’s time to get back to making her proud – so help me God🙏🏾 It’s been a very trying few months but I’m grateful for all the love and prayers and support you all have shown me.

I’ve seen your messages and concern and support and all I can say is Thank you from the bottom of my heart – it has helped in getting me through – one day at a time. God’s blessings to you all. I truly appreciate it. Peace, Love & Blessings“, she wrote.

See her post below: