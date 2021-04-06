Davido’s ‘Fall’ Becomes First Afro-beat Song To Hit 200M On YouTube

Davido’s 2017 summer hit song, ‘Fall’ has now amassed over 200 million streams on YouTube, making it the first Afro-beat song to achieve the milestone on the platform.
This feat has been acknowledged and celebrated by the Nigerian superstar artist.
Taking to Twitter to react to the news of the feat, the father of three tweeted about how the song started as a joke.
“.... I remember me and @kiddominant making this record as a joke … well this ain’t nothing to laugh at ! @flexgoddaps ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️God is good and thanks to all of you supporting me ever since m the start .. I appreciate every single one of you ❤️🥰”, he wrote.
See his post below: