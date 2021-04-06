I Have Been Rejected Many Times In My Career – DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy has shared that she has been rejected many times in her career.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the award winning female disc jockey reveals that she has had to endure a lot of the rejections which makes her success story even more interesting.

“Lemme tell you a secret, for every achievement and YES you’ve seen in my career there’s about 9 NO’s. My rejection rate is very high, but I’m now used to it… This never bruises my ego nor stops my dreams, because I am a fighter and believe in destiny“, she wrote.

See her full post below: