Davido’s Brother, Adewale Adeleke Surprises Wife With Car On Her Birthday

Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke has surprised his beautiful wife, Ekanem with a brand new car on her birthday.

The HKN Chairman took to his Instagram page to share the video of the mother of one being blindfolded to the park where the white Range Rover had been parked.

The birthday celebrant removed the veil and jumped for excitement on sighting her gift.

“Happy birthday @kani41 the love of my life! This nothing compared to the gift you gave me 3 months ago 👶🏾 May God bless you & keep you🙏🏾❤️🎥: @lloyd_mack“, he wrote on his Instagram page.

Information Nigeria recalls the HKN Chairman spoke against the act of taking back gifts that a person gave their partner during the course of their relationship.

Watch the video HERE