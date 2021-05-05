‘Avoid Making Deliveries Yourself; Be Very Vigilant’ – Actor Femi Branch Warns Female Entrepreneurs

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Branch has issued an important advice to female entrepreneurs as regards making deliveries of their goods to clients.

The actor shared safety tips in the video clip posted on social media.

Branch said that kidnappers have deployed a new method of getting their victims by making female online vendors deliver their goods themselves.

Read Also: Actor Femi Branch Celebrates 50th Birthday

In his words:

“I want to tell people to be very cautious, especially the female vendors who sell items on social media. There have been cases of people using that avenue to kidnap young girls. A lot of people have disappeared due to this. Please vendors should avoid making deliveries themselves, especially ladies…”

Watch the video HERE