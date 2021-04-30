There’s A Curse On Anyone That Supports Baba Ijesha – Actor Femi Branch

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Branch has said that there is a curse on anyone that publicly supports Baba Ijesha on the rape saga involving him and the 14-year-old minor.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to record a live video during which he stated this.

In his words:

“There’s a curse on anyone that comes out to say anything in support of Baba Ijesha and what he did. There’s a curse. So, be careful. Be careful. Princess doesn’t have to curse you. The child does not have to curse you. Nobody needs to curse you. But the curse is already hanging over your head. It’s automatic.”

Watch the video HERE