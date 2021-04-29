Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: ‘This Is Going To Be A War’ – Tonto Dikeh

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the ongoing rape case of Baba Ijesha and a 14-year-old minor.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page on Thursday, April 29, 2021 to state that she knew that the actor would be placed on bail.

However, she noted that she is convinced that the ongoing rape saga is a war that she is prepared for.

Read AlsoI Am Proud I Failed In My Past – Tonto Dikeh

In her words:

I knew this would happen. Hence I have been pushing for this case to be transferred to Abuja, I don’t mind taking care of accommodations security and transportation for victims team.. I said it this is a war” cause of my inside knowledge of this case.. It’s really going to be a war.”

See her post below:

The actress’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here