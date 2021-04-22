I Am Proud I Failed In My Past – Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has said that she is proud of her past failures.

The mother of one, also known as King Tonto, took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share stunning photos of herself while also dishing out the words of wisdom.

“You Learn More From Failure Than From Success. Don’t Let It Stop You. Failure Builds Character.” When you replace ‘lose’ with ‘learn’ in your vocabulary, the thought of failure becomes less daunting and lets you focus on growth… I am Proud I Failed in My PAST Becasue I have LEARNT THROUGH FAILURE HOW TO MAKE MY FUTURE A SUCCESS..”, she wrote.

See her post below: