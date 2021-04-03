Spend More Time With People You Need To Succeed – Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared a nugget of wisdom with her followers and fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the movie star and philanthropist states that the kind of association a person keeps is very important.

The mother of one noted that 80% of successful people got to the top because of good association.

“Power of association for you to get to the top. Who are your friends? You can not be bigger than the company you keep. 80% of the people who are successful got to the top because of good association because who you follow determines what follows you“, she wrote.

See her full post below: