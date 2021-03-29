Relationships Are Investments, Not Hobbies – Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has advised her fans and followers to date with a purpose because relationships are investments and not hobbies.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star cum entrepreneur and philanthropist added that she is not ashamed to own up to her belief that relationships are not hobbies but investments.

The mother of one added that her point can be easily misunderstood but she stands by it regardless of what people may think.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress and brand influencer recently shared photos of her birthday treat for her son’s nanny whom she described as special and God-sent to her.

See her post below: