Tonto Dikeh Surprises Son’s Nanny For Her Birthday

Nollywood movie star and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has shown love to her son’s nanny on her birthday.

The popular movie star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 17th to share pictures of the cake, drinks and other things that have been prepared to give the nanny a merry birthday.

Dikeh also wrote an emotional caption to show the depth of her care for her son’s nanny.

"I have been blessed with so many amazing things and one of which is KING'S LOVING, HARDWORKING, DEDICATED, AMAZING NANNY..

MY LIFE IS BLISSFUL BECAUSE GOD GAVE YOU TO US, YOU MAKE IT LOOK ALL EASY BUT I SURE KNOW ITS NOT.

My prayers for you today is Growth, Wealth, Peace, Progress and A beautiful future..

We Love you Nanny From KING AND I", she wrote.

See her post below: