T-pain Apologizes To DJ Cuppy, Juliet Ibrahim, Others For Ignoring Their DMs On Instagram

Popular American musician, T-pain has apologized to the celebrities whose DMs he had ignored for over two years on Instagram.

The 35-year-old American artist took to his social media accounts to release the video revealing the messages from the celebrities.

These celebrities include Nigerian singer Mayorkun, Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy and popular Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim.

The ‘Buy You A Drink’ rapper wrote:

“I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb”

Fans have reacted to the video with some wondering why Juliet Ibrahim sent a private message to the American rapper.

See the full post below: