Gumi: I Know Nothing About N800k Paid During Negotiation For Afaka Students’ Release

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has denied any involvement with the N800,000 purportedly paid to secure the release of some abducted students in Kaduna state.

On Wednesday, after their parents staged a protest at the National Assembly complex to demand their release, reports emerged of a cash transaction made to secure their freedom.

One of the parents of the abducted students alleged that Gumi directed them to a Fulani man named Ahmed, who collected N800,000 from them.

Reacting to this statement, the cleric in a message sent to TheCable described the allegation as “nonsense.”

He denied having any knowledge of such transaction.