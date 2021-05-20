Malami Condemns Grazing Ban In South But Didn’t Criticise Alcohol Prohibition In North –Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has slammed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his statement that “open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria is the same as Northern governors banning spare parts trading in their own region.”

Recall that on Wednesday, the Attorney-General condemned the resolution of the Southern Governors to ban open grazing and movement of cattle on foot in their region.

Reacting to this development, Omokri stated that the AGF didn’t condemn the confiscation of millions of bottles of beer destroyed in the north but was swift to condemn open grazing ban pronounced by Southern governors last week.

He wrote: “The comment by (President Muhammadu) Buhari’s Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, that banning open grazing is like banning spare parts trading, shows this regime is fully behind killer herdsmen. If Northern states can ban beer and pig farming, Southern states can ban open grazing.

“If Nigerians can’t do open grazing of pigs in the North, then local and foreign herdsmen can’t do open grazing of cows in the South. You should not condemn one without condemning the other, except you mean Southerners are second class citizens!

“When Hisbah demolishes the businesses of their fellow Nigerians in the North for selling alcohol, where was Malami to defend them? But now that the open grazing ban has touched his ‘anointed’ herdsmen, he resurfaces to protect them.”