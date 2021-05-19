Israel, Palestine Conflict Not Religious, Says Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has expressed that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine is not a religious one.
Omokri made this statement on Wednesday.
He pointed out that the ongoing conflict between both countries is territorial, not religious.
He expressed that outsiders have made the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a religious war and it shouldn’t be so.
He wrote on his Twitter page:
“Outsiders shouldn’t make the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a religious war. It is not. It is a territorial war,” he said.
“There are Israeli Arabs and Christians, and Palestinian Christians and Druzes. Don’t support one side or the other based on religion. Rather, support peace.”
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 19, 2021