Avoid Premarital Sex; Wait Until Marriage – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide and controversial social media commentator, Reno Omokri has advised Nigerian youths to shun premarital sex.

The author and lawyer shared the piece of advice via his official Twitter account.

Omokri noted that a boyfriend can’t cheat on his girlfriend and vice versa, adding that having premarital sex is tantamount to cheating God.

Read Also: Bisola Aiyeola Reacts As Reno Omokri Says He Has No Respect For Single Mothers

“A boyfriend cant cheat on his girlfriend and vice versa. In fact, if you have intercourse outside marriage, you both cheat God, who created your body and marriage. Premarital sex does not make you cool. It makes you full of avoidable problems. Wait until you marry!”, he wrote.

See his post below: