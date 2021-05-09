Nigeria Discharges 796 COVID-19 Patients In 24 Hours

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has discharged 796 more people who tested negative for COVID-19 in the aftermath of their treatment.

NCDC disclosed this via Twitter on Saturday night, adding that the nation’s total recoveries had increased to 156,250 in the past 24 hours while active cases stood at 7,823.

“Our discharges today include a backlog of 795 community recoveries in Adamawa managed in line with guidelines,” NCDC said.

However, 30 new COVID-19 infections were reported in three states, thus raising the total number of cases in the country to 165,370.

Of the 30 new infections recorded, the health agency said Lagos had 21, Adamawa, eight and Rivers, one.

According to NCDC, no new death was recorded from the disease which had already claimed 2,065 lives nationwide.