Nigerian Army Renames Operation Lafiya Dole In North-East

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has approved the renaming of the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North East from Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Yerima said the development was premised on the fact that the Nigerian Army (NA) had made a lot of progress over the years and needed to re-align for better efficiency.

He disclosed that changes would also affect the re-designation of the Army Super Camps to now reflect the nomenclature of the formations and units followed by the name of the locations they occupy.

The Army spokesperson also said the sub-units were redesigned as Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) followed by the name of their locations, adding that all the changes were with immediate effect.

According to him, the renaming is in line with the COAS vision of having “A Nigerian Army that is repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in a joint environment”.

“It is the belief of the COAS that the complete defeat of insurgency is a process that requires the participation of the entire nation using all elements of national power.

“He further gave assurance that the Nigerian Army under his leadership will continue to pursue the path of “jointness” in prosecuting the counterinsurgency war,” he said.