Submit Your Agitations, Give Us 6 Months To Address Them: Umahi Tells Igbo

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has called on Igbo people to submit their agitations and give the government six months to address their grievances.

He made this request while speaking on Saturday during the conclusion of an eight-day prayer organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ebonyi.

At the event, Umahi stated that it is better for the country to stay united.

The governor stated that the Igbo “can then do what they like” if their grievances are not addressed.

He also added that he believes in a country where oneness, freedom, equity, and justice exist.

“I do not believe in second-class citizenship where a section of the country is being seen to be superior to others. We are all created by God and no one should talk of disintegrating the country,” he said.

“I want Igbos to submit these agitations and I would lead the governors and leaders of the zone to the centre to address these grievances.

“The groups can then do what they like if, after six months, we fail to address these grievances.

“We would tell the authorities in Abuja that our people are aggrieved, but such cannot be addressed by insulting the president, governors and leaders from other regions of the country.”