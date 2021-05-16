There Won’t Be Elections In South-West Until ‘Yoruba Nation’ Is Achieved, Says Igboho

Popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho has stated that elections won’t hold in South-West Nigeria until secession of the Yoruba ethnic group is achieved.

He stated this on Saturday in Osogbo, Osun state capital, during a pro-Yoruba nation rally.

He stated that governors have not openly showed their support over fear that the federal government might stop giving them the monthly allocation.

“I can’t be cowed or intimidated. They said I would be arrested. Who would dare do that? We are no longer part of Nigeria,” he said.

“We won’t have anything to do with them again. There is no election again in Yorubaland until we have a Yoruba nation. Those in authority initially thought we were joking when we demanded an independent Yoruba nation.

“All our governors are with us. From Oyo, Ogun and Ondo to Ekiti, Lagos and Osun, they are supporting us, but they can’t do it openly.

“Allocation they give them in Abuja may stop if they do it openly. So, don’t abuse them again. Governor Gboyega Oyetola was informed I will be in Osun and he allowed us to come here. All our monarchs are with us.

“We are also demanding an immediate end to the prosecution of OPC men that were arrested in Ibarapa land. That is part of the injustice we are talking about. They are still locked up.

“They didn’t commit any crime. They only stopped and arrested criminals.”