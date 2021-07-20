Address Poverty, Insecurity For Sustainable Unity, Sultan Tells Leaders

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on leaders in the country to fear Allah and support the citizens out of hardship.

Abubakar stated this in his Sallah message in Sokoto State, on Tuesday.

He expressed that the existing hardship in the country was of great concern, adding that proper measures were required to address it.

Also Read: Eid-el-Kabir: Lay Aside Religion, Tribal Sentiments To Ensure Peace, Makinde Tells Muslims

“Nigeria leaders need to strategies more measures to address our level of poverty and insecurity, as such will further sustain the unity and peaceful co-existence that is in existence in the country.

“It is no longer a story but a reality, people are in dire need of the leaders’ commitment to addressing the high rate of poverty, insecurity, and hunger among other numerous challenges.

“Therefore, leaders should fear Allah and shoulder their responsibilities in order to enhance Nigerians’ living conditions,’’ the Sultan said.