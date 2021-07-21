APC Warns Against Registration By Proxy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo has cautioned against the registration and revalidation of membership through unauthorised processes.

The warning is contained in a statement issued in Owerri on Wednesday by the Director-General, APC Media Centre, Mr Cajetan Duke.

Duke said the APC membership revalidation and registration exercise extended in Imo and three other states by the party’s Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was not to be done by proxy.

“The attention of the party has been drawn to cases where certain persons have tried albeit unfruitfully to compromise the exercise by proxy.

“In line with guidelines, as formulated by the CECPC, there is no room for revalidation or registration by proxy.

“Every interested person must physically present himself or herself before the officials with all the requisite particulars for revalidation or registration.

“We call on all interested persons to take advantage of the extension to genuinely conclude their revalidation and or registration formalities,” he said.