Eid: Ganduje Pardons 136 Inmates, Gives Each N5k

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has pardoned 136 inmates as part of measures to decongest the correctional centres in the state.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday by Abba Anwar, the governor’s spokesman.

He said the governor took the decision when he visited Goron-dutse Medium Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

“We are here to also see how you are feeling and to share our joyous moment with you. We want those of you who repented to promise not to go back to their previous nefarious acts.”

Ganduje said some of the inmates were pardoned either owing to ill-health or because they have stayed longer than necessary.

He said some others were incarcerated because they were not able to pay the fines against them.

“The pardoning exercise is in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to decongest correctional centres across the country,” the statement quoted Ganduje as saying.

He stated that Ganduje asked the inmates to be people of sound character when they are finally reintegrated into society.

“In your position as Nigerians who deserve to be taken care of, we are here today, Sallah Day, to celebrate with you this great Sallah period, by way of releasing some of you who are pardoned,” Ganduje said.