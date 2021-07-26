Buhari Has Turned Aso Villa Into APC Headquarters ―PDP Governors

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of turning the presidential villa to the headquarters of his party the All Progressive Congress (APC) where he now parades governors coerced to join the ruling party.

The accusation was contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting of the PDP Governors Forum, which took place in Bauchi on Monday.

The communique said: “The meeting condemned, once again, the use of underhand tactics to arm-twist some PDP Governors and other stakeholders to join the APC, a political party that has wrecked Nigeria’s economy, turned Nigeria into a killing field and has nothing to offer Nigerians but misery and bad governance.

“The Governors condemned Mr President and APC for turning the Presidential Villa, that belongs to all Nigerians, into the new APC headquarters, where coerced PDP members are being paraded at intervals.”