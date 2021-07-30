COVID-19: Nigeria Records Two Deaths, 558 New Cases

Nigeria on Thursday recorded two new deaths from COVID-19-related complications and 558 new infections across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was according to an update posted on Friday morning on the official Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the update, Thursday’s figure is higher when compared with 535 cases reported 24 hours earlier and ranks highest daily tally since March 4 when 708 cases were reported.

The spread of the disease also covered more states across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

In less than one week, Nigeria has been consistent in smashing previous records of highest daily tallies in months to indicate how swift the unofficial third wave of COVID-19 is spreading.

On Saturday, Nigeria recorded 317 new cases as the country’s highest daily figure in four months, a record smashed by the 404 infections reported from 12 states and the FCT on Tuesday.

The new daily tally of 535 on Wednesday has now been overtaken by Thursday’s 558 cases and have raised the total infections in the country to 178,821.

Meanwhile, with the two fatalities on Thursday, the total death toll in the country now stands at 2,141