Education A Priority In Ondo, Says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has declared that his administration had prioritised education in a bid to standardise the sector.

The governor stated that his administration would soon start massive renovation of secondary schools across the state as part of the efforts to improve the education sector.

Akeredolu stated this at the inauguration of the late Imam Abdulsalam Alake Library at Akure Muslim School, and the launching of a book titled: “Imam Abdulsalam Alake: his life and legacies,” in Akure, the state capital on Saturday.

The project which is worth over N32 million was built by children of the first indigenous Chief Imam of Akure Community, Late Imam Abdulsalam Alake.

The governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

Akeredolu stated that the renovation would give good and new looks to secondary schools in the state as it had been done in primary schools across the street.

Akeredolu said, “We have a plan to start massive renovation of secondary schools in the state very soon and Akure Muslim School will benefit. If you recall, it was the governor that renovated the Akure Muslim Primary School. Today, the school is wearing a good look.”

Akeredolu noted that his administration had keyed into educational development as attested by the renovation of primary schools across the state.