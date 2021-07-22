FG Shuts Down Abuja Parks Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

The federal government has shut down various parks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, over the fear of resurging COVID-19 cases.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it was mounting surveillance at recreational parks within the territory to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Ikharo Attah, the Head, Media and Publicity of FCT Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Enforcement, disclosed this on Wednesday during a monitoring exercise at the Abuja Millennium Park.

Mr Attah said the administration would not lose its guard on the control of the ravaging virus.

He noted that while the residents, especially the celebrating Muslims, have the right to enjoy the holiday with a full recreational complement, the administration was responsible for maintaining a healthy environment.

He added that while compliance with the COVID-19 protocols was appreciable at the city centre, it was a far cry at the satellite towns and most interior areas.

“From what we saw on Tuesday at the Mosques during the prayers, there was compliance, particularly at the main city mosques.

“We saw few washing points and people using hand sanitisers, but in the suburbs, it may not be the same,” he said. The Unity Fountain is locked. Millennium and Jabi parks are also locked.”

Mr Attah further disclosed that the FCT police commissioner had also ordered divisional police officers to ensure that no parks were open in their areas.

“The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, has appealed to residents to help in the fight against COVID-19, especially the dreaded third wave.

“The minister is ready to open up completely once we are able to overcome the virus,” said Mr Attah.