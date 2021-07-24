Ogun LG Poll: Abiodun Pleased With ‘Peaceful, Satisfactory’ Exercise

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State Governor has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the local government elections across the state.

He described the exercise as “peaceful and transparent,” when addressing reporters shortly after casting his vote at Ward 3, Iperu1, Unit 002, Ita Osanyin, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area.

He stated that reports available to him indicated there were no disturbances or violence in any part of the State.

Also Read: Igboho: People Are Working Behind The Scenes, Says Sanwo-Olu

The Governor, who arrived his polling booth at 11:43a.m and voted two minutes later, further described the election as a referendum of acceptability, performance as well as a means to enable the people see how methodical, focused and responsible his government has been in meeting the people’s needs.

He assured his administration will continue to respect autonomy of the local governments and give them the necessary support to carry out their constitutional responsibilities as the third tier of government.

While acknowledging local government as the closest to the grassroots, Abiodun noted he would continue to fulfill his electoral promises to all the sectors of the state.