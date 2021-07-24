Igboho: People Are Working Behind The Scenes, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that people are ” working behind the scenes” concerning the arrest and trial of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho.

The governor made this known while addressing the Press at the Polling Unit 019 Ward 08, Ikoyi II, where he cast his vote during the Local Government/Council Areas election on Saturday.

Sanwo-olu was asked the governor about the presumed silence of South West governors on the arrest of Igboho.

In response, the governor explained that “people” are working behind the scenes, stating that the case doesn’t have to be a public conversation.

“These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At occasions like this, it’s not by how many Press people you call.

“I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation.”