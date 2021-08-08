Army Varsity Warns Against Cultism, Exam Malpractices

Vice-Chancellor of Nigerian Army University, Prof. Kyari Mohammed has expressed that the institution has zero tolerance for occultic practices, examination malpractices and other nefarious activities.

He stated that punitive measures await anyone caught testing the will of the school, adding that NAU was founded on universal values establishing varsities.

Mohammed stated this on Saturday in his address during the third matriculation programme at the Biu campus.

According to a press statement by the Public Relations Officer Hassan Ismaeel, the Vice Chancellor stated that out of 589 students offered admission, only 450 were fully registered, stressing that those who were present during the oath-taking were the bonafide first-year students.

He explained that the matriculation was to induct new students into the university, administer the oath of good behaviour and allegiance and formally admit them into the university as bonafide students, with all the rights and obligations it entails.

Mohammed said, “The university was conceived and established based on the good ethos and values of the Nigerian Army, which are; discipline, orderliness and respect for constituted authority as well as the universal values of universities; which is freedom to hold and profess divergent opinions.

“Nigerian Army University Biu has zero tolerance for unethical and bad behaviour, the rod will not be spared on anyone who tests the will of the University. The university will not tolerate examination malpractice, cultism, or occultic practices, sexual harassment and violence of any sort.”+