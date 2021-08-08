Actress Uche Elendu Blasts Trolls Who Criticized Her Dress

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Uche Elendu

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has got into a heated exchange with trolls who criticized her for her wearing a revealing dress while preaching about Christ on her Instagram page.

The movie star wrote on her page:

I’m staying far away from love for now! Please don’t preach to me 🙏 😶 The only valid love, is the love of Christ ❤️” 

Commenting under the post, a troll with the handle @iamuchechukwu_ wrote:

You can’t be talking about the love of Christ with your boobs outside. No, it can’t be, that’s a misnomer!” 

Not sparing the troll a reply, the actress fired back:

@iamuchechukwu_ you’re a completely ignorant and judgmental human.. What is your eyes looking for on my boobs? Assistant Moses”

